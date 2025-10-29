Canva Canva loading...

Two suspects are now in custody after a weekend shooting in Pasco at a house party.

Pasco Police Officers responded to the residence just after midnight on Sunday, October 26th. Upon arrival at the home in the 5500 block of Robert Wayne Drive near Sandifur Parkway, Police found six people who were struck by gunfire.

The Suspects Fled the Scene Before Officers Arrived at the Residence.

Officers immediately began providing medical assistance to the injured victims. The Pasco Fire Department arrived shortly after to continue providing medical service, and to transport the victims to a local hospital. Their injuries were non-life threatening.

According to Pasco Police, Osman Morales-Salto was apprehended on Tuesday, October 28th, in the Aspen Heights area of Pullman. He was wanted for 6 counts of Assault 1st Degree. There was a $5 million warrant for his arrest. After several hours of surveillance, the Whitman County Regional SWAT Team along with members of the Pasco Street Crimes Unit, and the Latah Couny Regional SWAT Team took Morales-Salto into custody without incident at about 8 pm. Morales-Salto is being transported and will be booked into the Franklin County Jail.

The Second Suspect, Brian Panduro-Valenzuela Is Awaiting Extradition From Idaho.

Teamwork from several law endforcement agencies got the job done.

