New Warning: Pasco Police Enforce Mini-Bike Laws
Pasco Police are advising mini-bike operators to exercise caution while riding, and to know the laws of operation. Personally, I've never seen so many mini-bikes in public. When did mini-bikes become so popular?
Recently, I was stunned to see two young riders weaving in and out of traffic in my local grocery store parking lot. And, these kids were cruising! They were NOT driving slow.I can't remember if they were wearing helmets or not.
Are Mini-Bikes (Pocket Bikes) Allowed to Operate on Public Streets?
These vehicles are not street legal and cannot be operated on roads, sidewalks, or in parks under Washington law and Pasco Municipal Code.
According to the Pasco Police Department, "There's been a rise in kids riding mini-bikes." Police are advising parents to talk with their children about the safety of operating motor-bikes, and to know the rules of riding. There are laws.
🔹 Mini-bikes can only be used on private property with permission
🔹 Riding in public can lead to impound, citations, and serious injury
🔹 We've already had close calls and injuries involving riders as young as 12
Read More: An Open Letter to Mini Bike Riders in Washington State
Mini-Bikes Are Popular All Over, Kennewick Police Issued a Safety Post as Well :
Under state statute, mini-bikes over 50ccs are considered to be motorcycles, which require them to have all the same equipment, DOT-approved helmets, and special endorsements as a motorcycle when being operated on a public right of way.
Tri-Cities Police Officers Will Take Action Against Illegal Mini-Bike Operations.
