The Othello Police Department busted seven men for patronizing a prostitute, recently.

The two-day operation focused on the supply and demand for commercial sex and human sex trafficking in the region. It's definitely an ongoing issue in our communities.

The Men Were Arrested After Attempting to Pay Women for Sexual Acts. They Are:

Denis Y. Kutsiy (44) of Pasco

John Douglas Peterson (58) of Kennewick

Leandro Daniel Carillo (42) of Moses Lake

Roberto Martinez-Gonzalez (32) of Ephrata

Stephen E. Eilers (49) of Royal City

Andriy G. Opalko (36) of Moses Lake

Eduardo Ortega-Cruz (35) of Royal City

All of the men arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

3 Women From Tri-Cities Were Engaging in Illicit Sex Acts for Money

The women ranged in age from 34-43 years old and traveled from Pasco and Kennewick. One woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant, ands taken to jail. The women were detained, interviewed, and referred to Mirror Ministries for assiistance and resources in finding alternatives to their criminal lifestyle.

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The investigation turned up more than prostitution. According to the Othello Police Department:

During the course of the operation, investigators developed leads on a potential human sex trafficker, identified a potential drug trafficker, and obtained information pertaining to a recent robbery.

If You Are a Victim of Human Trafficking Help Is Available

If you have information about human trafficking or suspect someone you know may be a victim, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

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