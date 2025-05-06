Imagine this: a 4-foot-long fish with a snake-like head that can breathe out of water and attack humans. No, this isn’t something out of a low-budget sci-fi movie; it’s very real.

The northern snakehead fish is a destructive species native to Africa and Asia, and because of its extreme invasive potential and aggressive traits, fish and wildlife authorities in Washington State are on alert.

How to spot a northern snakehead fish

The northern snakehead is very aggressive and has a unique appearance with a snake-like head and long body. And, as strange as it may sound, it can breathe air out of the water for up to two days, which allows it to move across dry land, albeit short distances.

If allowed to invade the freshwaters of Washington, the potential damage caused by the northern snakehead fish would be massive. They’re like locusts but in water, eating frogs, reptiles, birds, mammals, endangered fish, and yes, if threatened, they have been known to attack humans to protect their young. On top of all that, they spread parasites and disease.

What do I do if I spot a northern snakehead fish in Washington State?

It is against the law to purchase, sell, or trade a northern snakehead fish in Washington State. The species is classified as a “prohibited aquatic animal species” in our state. An attempt to smuggle one of the creatures across the Canadian border was recently thwarted.

If you catch one, do not release it back into the water! Report it immediately to the Washington State Invasive Species site.

