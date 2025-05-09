Moses Lake Police Department-FRacebook Moses Lake Police Department-FRacebook loading...

Moses Lake Police Made Quite a HUGE dDscovery After Searching a Vehicle.

On Thursday, Police Officers were dispatched to Walmart on Stratford Road for a report of a theft in progress. They responded to the store at about 8:30 am.

Upon Arrival, Officers Located the Theft Suspect's Vehicle in the Parking Lot.

While the suspect was still inside Walmart, Police took a visual on the suspects vehicle. They observed evidence of drugs in the car.

The suspect was arrested for stealing a camera from Walmart, and Police had the vehicle towed for a search warrant.

After the Search Warrant Was Executed, Police Made Quite an Unbelievable Discovery.

Officers found a 9mm handgun, over a pound of methamphetamine, 1.6 ounces of fentanyl powder, and 200 fentanyl pills.

Get our free mobile app

37-year-old Richard Peterson of Yakima was taken into custody and booked into the Grant County Jail on multiple charges, including gun, drug, and theft charges.

The 10 Trashiest Towns in Washington State A new survey says these are the 10 trashiest towns in Washington State, do you agree or disagree? Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

7 of the Poorest Towns in WA State Are Next to the Tri-Cities 7 of the poorest towns in Washington State might surprise you. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals