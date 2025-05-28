The month of May is Mental Health Awareness month. I'm sure many of you, if not all, agree on the importance of mental health in the world today.

I have to think that if we could improve care and knowledge for those suffering, our world would be a better place altogether! Research and counseling, and learning ways to cope without addictive substances, should be a top priority.

For many, it's a non-stop battle to survive.

I don't know a person alive who hasn't had their mental health challenged at one time or another, trying to navigate through this journey called life!

On that note, I want to share a story with you...

Many years ago, I was playing music at a local venue. The place was crowded and loud, and all the seats were filled with happy customers sharing appetizers and beverages in the bar area, while the restaurant area was also full of patrons hearing music from the far side of the room.

Mid song, I noticed someone who had left their seat to get closer and was standing in the corner without a chair, just listening. At the end of each song, he would clap but not sit down; he stayed and listened to song after song.

Later, he walked up to me to say how much he enjoyed the set and introduced himself as Krischen Alvarado. I love it when I get the impression that someone truly is enjoying the music, and not just there because it was the favorite meet-up place.

I could tell he was a music enthusiast, and I so appreciated his sweet comments.

There is something about people who love music. Most musicians or music enthusiasts have suffered great pain, and music has a way of soothing the soul.

I noted this about him. I could tell he was a 'deep-feeler' like myself and had probably endured some tough times where music had helped to heal him.

Over the years, he came to more and more of my gigs and brought his partner Evan with him, who is a winemaker.

After some time, they invited me to their home for dinner, and we got to know each other even better, and I got to try some of their sample wines.

Such wonderful souls they both are. I love meeting and getting to know kind and genuine people. We were all instant friends.

A few years later, they opened Dalset Wines, A fabulous tasting room in Benton City, which I will be playing music for on June 29th from 2-4 with my Duo partner (on lead guitar), Bobby Nelsen.

The reason I'm sharing this story with you is not only because I'd love for you to come out and enjoy music and wine, but to learn a bit about why this dream of Evan and Krischen's is so meaningful and impactful to so many.

As you know, May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and I'd love for you to read a little about why Dalset Wines is making mental health a priority in our community and beyond. It's a beautiful journey they have endured, and they have a special story to share.

Please read more about Krischen's Journey for mental well-being and his testimony to never losing hope!

I hope you enjoy the story from Krischen's own words in the article, and I hope to see you on June 29th at Dalset Wines in Benton City from 2-4 PM. Be sure to come and say hello!

