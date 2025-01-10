More Macy’s Stores Closing, 3 Are in Washington

Macy's has made the announcement to close several more stores across the nation.

Last year the retailer announced the closure of 150 underperforming locations by 2026. About 350 locations remain open nationwide. However, at that time, Macy's hadn't publicized which locations were closing, until now. On Thursday, Macy's confirmed in a statement which 66 stores are closing.

Among the 66, 5 are located in the PNW. 3 are in Washington and 2 are in Oregon.

• Puyallup, WA 3500 S. Meridian in the South Hill Mall

• Redmond, WA 15340 NE 24th Street

• Silverdale, WA 10315 Silverdale Way NW in the Kitsap Mall

• Hillsboro, OR 2055 NE Allie Ave. at the Streets of Tanasbourne

• Salem, OR 400 High Street NE

“Closing any store is never easy, but as part of our Bold New Chapter strategy, we are closing underproductive Macy’s stores to allow us to focus our resources and prioritize investments in our go–forward stores, where customers are already responding positively to better product offerings and elevated service,” said Tony Spring, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc.

Some stores have already closed. Liquidation sales will begin soon for the others scheduled to close in the first quarter of 2025. See the full list of closures here.

Macy's plans to make upgrades to the existing stores. Personally, I'm glad to see that Macy's at the Columbia Center Mall in Kennewick will stay open. In Richland, Macy's Columbia Furniture and Mattress Gallery will also remain open.

