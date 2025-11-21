Who's ready for Christmas? I love it when the Lower Valley Christmas Trucks drive through the city of Richland. It's really quite a sight! Everyone gathers along the route, usually along a good portion of George Washington Way, and various side streets.

People gather along the sidewalks, getting the best view of the lighted trucks that are playing holiday music along the way.

The Lower Valley Christmas Trucks pop up in various towns during the holiday season.

This Year the Lower Valley Christmas Trucks Are Part of Something Very Special.

Christmas at the Mountain will be held at Tri-City Raceway. The Lower Valley Christmas Trucks are partnering with Tri-City Raceway to light up the Raceway. This will be an epic night of all things Christmas at the Raceway!

Tis the Season, Save the Date for a Magical Night at the Raceway!

• Monday, December 8th

• 5 pm-8 pm

Do yourself a favor. Plan to attend this unforgettable evening! This will surely get you and the family into the holiday spirit. And the best part is that it's FREE!

Guests Are Asked to Bring Non-perishable Food Items for Donation

We’ve partnered with Benton County Fire District #4 for Operation Candy Cane and are asking guests to bring non-perishable food items as your entry donation.

The donations will go to help local families in need.

