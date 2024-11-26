Discover The Thrill Of Black Friday Fishing In Washington’s Beautiful Lakes

Fishing season at the tail end of the year is always something I look forward to. The lake is still quiet and frosted over, but the fish, they're hungry. As a fly fisherman, you know it’s a feeding frenzy—anything that touches that cold water gets their attention as they grab a last meal before the ice seals everything off, and they drift into the dark depths, waiting for spring’s sweet return.

This year, Washington’s Department of Fish and Wildlife is stepping up the game, stocking a whopping 65,000 beautiful rainbow trout across 24 lakes, keeping up the tradition of setting up for one epic fishing day, Black Friday. Year after year, these lakes fill up with trout, offering a perfect holiday moment for you and the family.

This year’s Fish Friday? It's going to be huge. We're talking thousands of jumbo trout, some tipping the scales up to 3 pounds and stretching 16 to 17 inches long—perfect for making that epic catch.

Where Can You Fish?

Washington’s stocked lakes are scattered across the state, and there’s a good chance you’ve got one nearby. From Fourth of July Lake in Adams & Lincoln counties to Roses Lake in Chelan County, it’s easy to find a perfect spot. There’s Beaver Lake and Green Lake in King County, American Lake and Tanwax Lake in Pierce County, and even more choices in Snohomish County, including Ballinger Lake, Gissburg Ponds, Silver Lake, and Lake Tye. Spokane County’s got Hog Canyon Lake, while Yakima County offers Elton Pond North. And don’t forget about Thurston, Cowlitz, Clark, and Island counties, with even more lakes to explore.

Perfect Timing for a Tradition

Instead of the usual shopping madness, this Black Friday, Washington’s WDFW is encouraging you to kick off a new holiday tradition: fishing. Swap the mall for the lake, grab your rod, and spend some quality time with the family. Nothing beats reconnecting with nature, especially when you're out there trying to land a few big ones.

Get Your Fishing License

Before you cast a line, make sure you're good to go with a valid Washington freshwater fishing license. It's required for anyone 15 or older, and it’ll be good through March 31, 2025. You can grab yours online or from vendors around the state. Once you're set, check out WDFW’s lowland lakes page for stocking updates and tips to make the most of your trip.

A Call to Fish!

It’s the perfect excuse to make memories, breathe in some fresh air, and maybe reel in a big, beautiful trout. This Black Friday, step away from the shopping frenzy and spend some time outdoors with the ones you love. Whether you're teaching a newbie how to cast or just kicking back with a rod in hand, Black Friday fishing is a tradition worth starting.

So, grab your license, find your spot, and make it a day to remember.

