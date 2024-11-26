Worlds Best Cheddar Made Right Here In The PNW

Man, did I get excited when I heard this! I’ll be honest with you: being able to buy Tillamook cheese at a reasonable price with an abundance of flavors is about 60% of the reason I moved up here to the PNW—seriously. Let me tell you, any chance I get to visit the factory, you bet I make my way there. Aside from myself, my fiancé is a major cheesehead too—well, the Tillamook kind, that is. So when I heard this news, I wasn’t surprised.

When I go to the factory on the coast, yes, it’s overpriced and crowded, but I always have to make a stop for one reason and one reason only: Tillamook’s Vintage Reserve line. Oh my gosh, if you haven’t had this, you truly don’t know what you’re missing. It turns out my favorite year of the Vintage line just became, at the World Cheese Awards, the best cheddar in the world. Yep, Tillamook's 2014 Maker’s Reserve Extra Sharp White Cheddar was named number one—like, in the world—and seriously, it’s pretty amazing.

As a cigar and whiskey guy, I really can appreciate the importance of aging a product. When cheese ages, bacteria and enzymes break down the milk proteins and fats within the cheese, leading to a change in flavor and texture. The primary processes are "proteolysis" (protein breakdown) and "lipolysis" (fat breakdown), facilitated by specific microbial cultures added during cheesemaking, creating the characteristic flavors of aged cheeses. As cheese ages, it also loses moisture, resulting in a firmer texture.

Tillamook’s Winning Streak

Tillamook wasn’t just recognized for its 2014 vintage. The Oregon-based creamery also earned two bronze awards for other cheeses in its Farmer’s Collection: the English Style Sweet Cheddar and the Hickory Smoked Extra Sharp White Cheddar. The latter was also honored as "Best USA Cheese Any Variety" at the International Cheese and Dairy Awards, further showcasing Tillamook’s expertise in the art of cheesemaking.

Cheese Enthusiasts Celebrate

For those who adore crafting the perfect charcuterie board, Tillamook’s latest recognition comes as no surprise. Its 2014 Maker’s Reserve has become a staple at gatherings, perfectly complementing fruits, vegetables, crackers, and meats. Fans of fine cheese are thrilled to see their personal favorites validated on the global stage.

A Perfect Holiday Treat

As the holiday season approaches, Tillamook’s award-winning cheeses are not just a treat for your table but also an ideal gift. Available through Tillamook’s website, the 2014 Maker’s Reserve Extra Sharp White Cheddar might just be the ultimate stocking stuffer for cheese lovers everywhere.

