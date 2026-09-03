Record Gas Prices Hit Washington State as Holiday Travelers Hit the Road

Record Gas Prices Hit Washington State as Holiday Travelers Hit the Road

Photo by Todd Morris on Unsplash

Labor Day weekend is notorious for heavy road congestion. Usually peak delays hit Thursday and Friday afternoons, with the worst travel congestion expected between 2 pm and 7 pm.

The Good News Is That Most Highway Construction Is Paused for the Holiday

All lanes of the I-90 Vantage Bridge ARE OPEN. Lane reductions will go back into effect on Tuesday. However, the I-5  Ship Canal Bridge work will NOT be pausing. Delays ARE expected on some major roads. According to WSDOT:

You should still expect delays on I-5, I-90, US 2, at the Canadian border and on Washington State Ferries as people chase the final days of summer. Between sports games, two state fairs, festivals, concerts and everyone trying to squeeze in one last summer adventure, the roads will be BUSY.

Read More: Tri-Cities Prepares for Ironman With Traffic Changes and Volunteer Push

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I have friends who travel to the Gorge every year for the Big Dave Matthews Band weekend. I've NEVER been, but contemplate going every year.

Drivers Are Facing the Highest Gas Prices on Record

According to AAA, the national average is $4.14  gallon, while in Washington state, the average gas price per gallon is $5.47 today. Ouch.

Personally, I'll be staying in town, looking forward to NOT driving. For those planning to hit the road, buckle up, and drive safe.

You can avoid peak travel times by visiting this link.

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Filed Under: wsdot
Categories: Tri-Cities News, Featured

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