The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a man wanted in connection with a narcotics and weapons seizure in Port Orchard.

Deputies Responded to a Residence on Bethel Burley Road SE

On Wednesday, May 6th, at 12:15 pm, Deputies were dispatched to the home on a report of a threat to kill. After investigation, it was learned that two masked arrived at the residence in a stolen vehicle.

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The Suspects Allegedly Threatened a Resident, One Suspect Had a Handgun

Upon arrival at the residence, Deputies quesioned two individuals near the home. One suspect fled the scene on foot, while another was taken into custody. A K9 search for the second suspect wwas unsuccessful.

A Substantial Amount of Drugs Were Found in the Residence

During the investigation, deputies found 2.5 pounds of narcotics in the home, including:

• 376.4 grams of methamphetamne

• 305.7 grams of fentanyl powder

• 487.2 grams of fentanyl pills

A loaded semi-automatic pistol with an altered serial number was seized as evidence. A 28-year old man was taken into custody, arrested, and booked into the Kitsap County Jail on suspicion of felony threats, and unlawful drug possession.

The search continues for the second suspect, identified as a 48-year old Port Orchard man who is known to law enforcement.

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If you have any information about this incident, contact the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office at 360-337-7101.