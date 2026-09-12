Registration is NOW open for the Kennewick Parks & Recreation Zombie Dash 2026.

Lace Up Your Shoes, Show Up in Costume on Halloween

Photo by Alyssa DeGarde on Unsplash a man, woman and child pose for a picture in front of a boun

This FREE event takes place at 10 am on October 31 at Highlands Grange Park in Kennewick. Participants can run or walk through a short Zombie Dash course dodging zombies to protect your flags from being stolen.

Get a Group of Friends Together and Celebrate Halloween Safely

I can't wait! This is a great way to enjoy Halloween with everyone. All ages are welcome, and the course is stroller-friendly. The Halloween themed run/walk promises fun for all.

Around every corner, you'll discover different Halloween-themed areas filled with surprises. After the dash, stick around for prizes, and festive fun for the whole family.

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Pre-Registration Is Required to Secure a Spot

Children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by a registered adult. Both the child and adult must be signed up to participate. Several wave times are offered, with the first wave beginning at 10 am.

This event is Presented by Turner & Townsend Heery and hosted in partnership with The Big Bro Joe Foundation.

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