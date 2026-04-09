Kennewick Police Warn About Dangerous Felon on the Loose
Kennewick Police are asking for your help to locate a wanted felon.
Andres Jesus Garcia, also known as Andy Garcia, is currently wanted on an outstanding warrant, DOC (Department of Corrections) Felony - for escaping community custody, and for one misdemeanor warrant.
Garcia was originally charged in connection with auto theft and third-degree theft, according to police.
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Details About the Wanted Suspect
Andres Jesus Garcia
31-year-old male
He is described as 5-foot-6 and weighs approximately 220 pounds, with a large tattoo of a word on the right side of his neck.
If you see Andres Jesus Garcia, do NOT approach. He is a known, dangerous gang member, with an extremely violent history.
If you have any information on the wherabouts of Andres Jesus Garcia, please call Kennewick Police at 509-628-0333. You can also submit anonymous tips at kpdtips.com.
When a suspect "escapes" from community custody, they are legally considered an escapee and fugitive. This behavior is charged as a Class C felony. Under Washington sentencing laws, a Class C felony is punishable by up to 5 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000.