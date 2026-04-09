Kennewick Police Warn About Dangerous Felon on the Loose

Kennewick Police Warn About Dangerous Felon on the Loose

Kennewick Police Department via Facebook

Kennewick Police are asking for your help to locate a wanted felon.

Andres Jesus Garcia, also known as Andy Garcia, is currently wanted on an outstanding warrant, DOC (Department of Corrections) Felony - for escaping community custody, and for one misdemeanor warrant.

Garcia was originally charged in connection with auto theft and third-degree theft, according to police.

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Details About the Wanted Suspect

Kennewick Police Department via Facebook
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Andres Jesus Garcia
31-year-old male
He is described as 5-foot-6 and weighs approximately 220 pounds, with a large tattoo of a word on the right side of his neck.

If you see Andres Jesus Garcia, do NOT approach. He is a known, dangerous gang member, with an extremely violent history.

If you have any information on the wherabouts of Andres Jesus Garcia, please call Kennewick Police at 509-628-0333. You can also submit anonymous tips at kpdtips.com.

When a suspect "escapes" from community custody, they are legally considered an escapee and fugitive. This behavior is charged as a Class C felony. Under Washington sentencing laws, a Class C felony is punishable by up to 5 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000.

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Filed Under: Kennewick
Categories: Tri-Cities News, Featured

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