The Washington State Patrol and Kennewick Police are warning motorists to slow down in school safety zones.

After Two Recent Serious iIncidents This warning Can't Come Soon Enough.

A Kennewick Police Officer stopped a speeding vehicle in a school zone. After investigation, the motorist was found to be driving under the influence, and, was arrested.

This Same Officer Came Across a Child Struck by a Car.

This has to be every parent's nightmare. Children are supposed to safe in school zones.

DUI in a Washington School Zone Is a Serious Criminal Offense.

If a driver is convicted of DUI within a school or playground zone, fines are manditorily doubled. Speeding in a school zone ($196 - $228+).

A convicted DUI driver could possibly face a reckless driving charge, which could lead to significant JAIL time (90 days to years).

Hefty fines are a given ($823 + minimum).

