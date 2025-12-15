Kennewick Police Issue Warning: &#8220;Slow Down&#8221; for School Zone Safety

The Washington State Patrol and Kennewick Police are warning motorists to slow down in school safety zones.

After Two Recent Serious iIncidents This warning Can't Come Soon Enough.

A Kennewick Police Officer stopped a speeding vehicle in a school zone. After investigation, the motorist was found to be driving under the influence, and, was arrested.

This Same Officer Came Across a Child Struck by a Car.

This has to be every parent's nightmare. Children are supposed to safe in school zones.

DUI in a Washington School Zone Is a Serious Criminal Offense.

If a driver is convicted of DUI within a school or playground zone, fines are manditorily doubled. Speeding in a school zone ($196 - $228+).

A convicted DUI driver could possibly face a reckless driving charge, which could lead to significant JAIL time (90 days to years).

Hefty fines are a given ($823 + minimum).

