Two Suspects were taken into custody and multiple firearms seized on Thursday.

Both suspects were wanted for allegedly robbing a victim at gunpoint last month at a Kennewick residence.

Kennewick Police and Richland Police Departments along with the Tri-Cities Regional SWAT team, KPD Apprehension Team (CAT), RPD Street Crimes Unit, and KPD drone assets were all involved as warrants were served.

Search Warrants Were Executed at Two Residents in Tri-Cities.

A search warrant was served in the 1100 block of West 10th Aveue in Kennewick, while the other was served in the 900 block of Benham Street in Richland. Mark Barnett and Matthew Miller were taken into custody. Multiple firearms, firearm accessories, replica firearms, narcotics, and other items were seized.

What Happened on July 27th in Kennewick?

Kennewick Police Officers responded to a report of a robbery on Sunday, July 27th just before 8 pm. The victim told Police that the robbery occurred a few hours prior. After speaking with an involved party, Officers learned a male was robbed at gunpoint at a residnce in the 1200 block of Kennewick Avenue.

After Investigation, Police Established Probable Cause to Arrest Two Suspects.

Following a thorough investigation, Kennewick detectives, in collaboration with detectives from the Richland Police Department Street Crimes Unit, identified and established probable cause to arrest 39 year-old Mark Andrew Barnett and 34 year-old Matthew Robert Miller for Robbery 1st Degree (RCW 9A.56.200) and Theft 2nd Degree (RCW 9A.56.040).

While the case is still being investigated, anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kennewick Police Department at 509-628-0333.

