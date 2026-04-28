Kennewick Police are asking for your help to find two dangerous men who are wanted on FELONY warrants.

The Department Has a Feature called Wanted Wednesday on Facebook

And, thanks to you, everyone who shared posts, and submitted tips, Police have been able to hold offenders accountable. Because of your help, several criminals have been have been taken into custody and booked into jail.

Several of those arrests came directly from tips provided by our community. Others likely felt the pressure from shares and media coverage and chose to turn themselves in.

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Currently, Two Criminals Remain on the Loose

24-year old Leonel Ramos is wanted on a Department of Corrections Felony Warrant - Escape Community Custody. He's 6'0", and weighs 150 pounds. Ramos was originally charged with Assault 2nd Degree with a Deadly weapon.

42-year old Kevin Carpenter is also wanted on a DOC Felony Warrant - Escape Community Custody. He's 5'10", and weighs 180 pounds. Carpenter was originally charged with Domestic Assault, Order Violation, and Animal Cruelty 1st Degree.

If you know the whereabouts of either of these menacing suspects, or happen to see them, call 9-1-1. Do NOT approach. Anonymous tips can be submitted at kpdtips.com.

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Since restarting Wanted Wednesdays, 8 out of 10 featured criminals are in custody. Let's keep it going.