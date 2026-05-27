Kennewick Police are asking for the public's help to fina a wanted female suspect. 33-year old Kelsey Maria Cavazos is wanted for felony warrants.

Call 9-1-1 If You See the Suspect

Police caution if you see Kelsey, do NOT approach. Instead, call 9-1-1 or 509-628-0333 so Police can take her into custody.

Kelsey Maria Cavazos is 5'3" tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. Kelsey's original charges include:

• Hit and Run Attended/Vehicle

• Identity Theft 2nd

• Possession of Stolen Property

• Attempt to Elude a Police Vehicle

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Wow! There's a lot of charges to unpack. In Washington State, someone facing all these charges could be senteced anywhere from probation and local jail time, to a significant prison stint. This all depends on whether Kelsey has prior felonies, the value of the stolen property, whether the eluding involved danger to others, and whether all charges were filed as felonies or reduced.

A Hit and Run - Attended Vehicle is usually charged as a gross misdemeanor if it involved only property damage to an occupied vehicle. The maximum penalty is up to 364 days in jail, up to a $5,000 fine, and likely a 1-year driver’s license revocation.

Contact Police If Know Where Kelsey Maria Cavazos Is Hiding

If you know the whereabouts of Kelsey Cavazos, call non-dispatch at 509-628-0333. You can also submit an anonymous tip at kpdtips.com.

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