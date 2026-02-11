Kennewick Police Need Your Help to ID Man Wanted for Fraud
Kennewick Police are asking for the public's assistance to identify the man in the photo.
The Man Is Accused of Theft From a Local Business
The suspect used a stolen credit card to purchase a large load of flooring materials.
The purchase was made in December 2025. The man used a fake ID with his photo on it. This is where the photo was obtained. Do you recognize this individual?
If You Have Any Information - Contact Authorities
If you know this man or his whereabouts, call the Kennewick Police Department at 509-628-0333. You can remain anonymous and leave information at kpdtips.com.
