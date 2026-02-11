Kennewick Police are asking for the public's assistance to identify the man in the photo.

The Man Is Accused of Theft From a Local Business

The suspect used a stolen credit card to purchase a large load of flooring materials.

The purchase was made in December 2025. The man used a fake ID with his photo on it. This is where the photo was obtained. Do you recognize this individual?

If You Have Any Information - Contact Authorities

If you know this man or his whereabouts, call the Kennewick Police Department at 509-628-0333. You can remain anonymous and leave information at kpdtips.com.

