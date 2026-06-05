While it's not the first time, and it certainly won't be the last, the Kennewick Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a pair of burglary suspects.

Attempt to Identify Suspects

Take a closer look at the above images. Do you recognize these guys?

Recently, there have been several burglaries at the same business located in the 500 block of East Columbia Drive. According to the Kennewick Police Department:

Some of the same suspects have been at several of the burglaries; stealing customer’s information from business documents, vehicles, and tires.

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Police say there are multiple images and videos showing the suspects illegally entering the property and building.

Personally, when it comes to theft, I don't have any patience. I work hard for what little I have. No person or business deserves to be victimized repeatedly by the same thugs.

Help Police ID These Burglars and Get Them Off the Street

Surely, someone can identify one, if not both of these suspects. Any help that you can provide to police would be appreciated. Call 509-628-0333 using reference number 26-036517. If you prefer, tips can be left anonymously at kpdtips.com.

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