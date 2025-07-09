Canva Canva loading...

The much anticipated bike course route map for the 2025 IRONMAN® 70.3® WASHINGTON TRI-CITIES is NOW available. It's 56 miles of stunning scenery for participants to view as they pedal their way through Richland, Benton City, and West Richland. There are some changes from last year's event.

The 2025 IRONMAN® 70.3® WASHINGTON TRI-CITIES takes place on Sunday, September 21st. Residents are encouraged to steer clear of the roads on the bike course route. Plan ahead for detours. You can see all the course routes for all 3 events posted at Visit Tri-Cities. You can also download the maps here.

Preparing for an IRONMAN 70.3 Requires Strength and Determination

Personally, it's Not for me. However, one local fitness enthusiast, Paul Hinkson of Pasco, is looking forward to this year's event. He's been training for the big day. Hinkson took part in last year's Ironman 70.3.

Volunteer for the 70.3 Ironman Washington Tri-Cities

It takes thousands of volunteers to bring IRONMAN athletes across the finish line. From packet stuffers and VIP lounge assistants to bike techs and finish line catchers, there are volunteer opportunities to fit any schedule, skill set, and activity level. Show your community spirit and get energized in the process.

Spectator Information Details for Sunday, September 21st

• The swim start is at Howard Amon Park from 6:30 am to 7:30 am, while the Swim finish is at Columbia Point Marina from 6:50 am to 8:40 am.

• The bike start is from 6:50 am to 8:50 am at Columbia Point Marina, while the bike finish as from 9 am to 1 pm.

• The run is from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spectators can see the culmination of it all at the finish line at Columbia Point Marina.

