Nigel Roddis, Getty Images Nigel Roddis, Getty Images

Ironman 70.3 Washington Tri-Cities is about to go down in a matter of days.

On race day, Sunday, September 20, participants will take on a 1.2 mile down-river swim in the Columbia River, then onto a 56-mile rolling bike ride through wine country, and then a 13.1-mile run through beautiful parks and paved trails. The finish line is at Columbia Point Park.

As a spectator, it's pretty amazing to watch these athletes in action. I've watched athletes run to the finish from Howard Amon Park. It's truly inspiring.

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The City of Richland reminds residents and spectators that there will be temporary traffic impacts along the race route. Now's a great time to review the course and plan ahead.

City of Richland Government via Facebook City of Richland Government via Facebook

Volunteers Are Needed for the Event

From bike-check in, to assisting athletes, helping with clothes bags and signs, your help is vital. Run aid station volunteers are needed too.

As run aid station volunteers you will be responsible for handing out water, energy gels, energy drinks, fruit, and sponges at your run aid station. All materials will be provided for you in a 26-foot truck that your captain will be picking up and driving to your aid station location. Volunteers will assist in setting up and tearing down the aid station tables and products. You will be receiving maps, and further details from your captain as we get closer to the race. This aid station gets a lot of action as a triple hit station and is a great spot to cheer on the athletes!

For more information on Ironman 70.3 Washington Tri-Cities, go here.

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