Hunt for and Keep 50 Million-Year-Old Fossils at This Dig Site North of Tri-Cities

As the weather warms up and the days get longer many of us will be looking for new and exciting things to do. Well, put the Stonerose Interpretive Center & Eocene Fossil Site on your list. It's open from April through October.

Located a little over 4 hours north of Tri-Cities in the small town of Republic, Washington, the Stonerose Interpretive Center & Eocene Fossil Site opens the door to ancient history to anyone who’s willing to pay a small fee and spend a few hours digging for 50 million-year-old fossils.

All you need is a hammer and some patience as you breakthrough layers of shale at the bottom of a dry ancient lake - imagine the wonder and excitement you or your kids will feel when you unearth fossils – ancient bugs, leaves, fish, and other items – all which haven’t seen the light of day for millions of years!

In order to start digging, you must purchase a site admission sticker at the Stonerose Interpretive Center - adults are $10, and children $5. Children under 4 are free. Once you have the sticker you’ll be free to start digging at the Boot Hill Fossil Site. All digs must begin before 3 pm – the site closes up at 4 pm.

If I dig up a fossil can I keep it?

Yes, of course, after all, you put in the hard work, but you must present all discoveries to a staff member for identification. If you happen to discover a fossil that hasn’t been cataloged, the site reserves the right to keep and study it and then add it to their collection – but you will get the credit for the discovery! Pretty cool, huh?

For all the site information including directions, hours, and fees go to the Stonerose Interpretive Center & Eocene Fossil Site – website that is - and check out their video below.

