Hey, Washington, Did You Know You Can Drive to the Caribbean in One Day?

Is it possible to drive to the Caribbean in one day from the Pacific Northwest? Well, no, it’s not, but you can experience amazing “intense turquoise-colored water” just like the Caribbean!

Screenshot: YouTube-ThebeautyofBearLakeIdaho-UtahPart2 Screenshot: YouTube-ThebeautyofBearLakeIdaho-UtahPart2 loading...

Where is Bear Lake State Park?

Bear Lake State Park sits on the very most southeastern corner of Idaho and the northern Utah border near the Cache Mountains. If you like water sports and camping, Bear Lake will be your jam, with 20 miles of beautiful deep-blue water that is dubbed, “the Caribbean of the Rockies”.

Get our free mobile app

During the summer months, certain areas of the lake are ideal for young kids to play in – the water depth is low and has a gradual slope providing a safe swimming area for the young ones. It’s the perfect lake for families who love to play in the water - boating, fishing, paddle boarding, swimming, and so much more.

Photo: Canva/Getty Photo: Canva/Getty loading...

How do I reserve a campsite at Bear Lake, Idaho?

Bear Lake can accommodate a lot of happy campers with over 15,000 of them visiting each year – campsites can host groups from 2 up to 50 and can be reserved at the Bear Lake State Park website. Start looking at dates and plan your summer visit to Bear Lake soon!

Can I visit Bear Lake in the winter?

Screenshot: Tyler Bunderson’ YouTube channel. Screenshot: Tyler Bunderson - YouTube channel. loading...

Bear Lake is famous for being home to a species of fish not found anywhere else in the world, The Bonneville Cisco!

Tyler Bunderson’s YouTube channel. Tyler Bunderson’s YouTube channel. loading...

You can fish for these little guys using a net in the winter, Bear Lake is a popular ice-fishing destination. Check out the winter ice fishing video from Tyler Bunderson’s YouTube channel.

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Private Island for Sale This stunning private paradise in the Bahamas is for sale. As seen in 2003's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl! Gallery Credit: Ryan Reichard