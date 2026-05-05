I've been wondering when our local farmers markets are going to open. It's almost that time. There's absolutely nothing better than fresh fruits and vegetables, locally grown.

Farmers Market Season officially opens THIS Saturday, May 9th at the Pasco farmers market.

Most markets run May through October in Tri-Cities, and the farmers market scene is strong, spread across different days, so you can visit more than one in a week.

Read More: Don't Miss Out: Kennewick Summer Activities Registration Now Open

It's a Great Way to Support Our Local Growers and Producers

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We're lucky to live in an area offering several farm-style markets on various days. You'll find fresh fruit, vegetables, baked goods, honey, crafts and more. May markets include food trucks and live music.

The Richland Farmers Market Is the Biggest and Most Well-Known (Opens 6/5)

Typically runs on Friday from morning to the early afternoon along The Parkway. Visitors will enjoy a wide variety of produce, baked goods, flowers, and artisan foods.

The Pasco Farmers Market (Opens 5/9)

Runs on Saturday from morning to early afternoon downtown at 426 West Lewis Street. Featuring an assortment of fresh vegetables and fruits, including peppers and herbs. This market is more food-heavy and culturally diverse.

The Southridge Farmers Market

Typically takes place on Thursday evenings in Kennewick (Southridge area). This market is smaller and a more neighborhood-style market. This market is nice to visit for after-work browsing with food trucks and local vendors.

The Three-Eyed Fish Farmers Market (Opens 6/7)

This is my go-to on Sundays in Richland, very near Three-Eyed Fish at 1970 Keene Road. Very community-oriented, it's a great option if you miss the bigger Friday/Saturday markets.

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Arrive early for the best produce, bring cash, and reusable bags.

Local Roadside Produce is the BEST Buying local. How much more local can you get than the produce stand on your town's Main street? Maybe you stop on the highway leading into the next town over. Or, you road trip and see a fruit and antique mall, pull over and shop. There's nothing better than a fresh fruit! Its the BEST! Gallery Credit: Patti Banner