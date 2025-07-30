All Families across Tri-Cities are invited to the annual FREE Back to School Bash!

The massively popular event will be held on Monday, August 18th from 4 pm to 6 pm at the HAPO Center in Pasco. This event is designed to prepare students for a successful school year.

The One-Stop Shop Event Will Serve 2,000 Students

FREE supplies and services provided for the upcoming academic year include:

• backpacks

• school supplies

• sports physicals

• haircuts

• vaccines

No ID or insurance is required. Students and families will have access to a wide variety of community resources - at NO cost.

“All of these organizations and vendors share the common goal of reducing barriers for students and families,” says Amy Marinoni, Advancement Manager for the Tri-Cities Lutheran Community Services Northwest (LCSNW). “We want every child to feel confident and ready to start the school year.”

• Children must be present to receive supplies.

• Adults attending without children may receive up to two backpacks

Navigating the Back to School Bash at HAPO Center in Pasco

After selecting a backpack, students will be guided by volunteer shoppers to select age-appropriate school supplies. While students gear up for school, families can enjoy music from Platinum Entertainment, popcorn from Fairchild Cinema, activities with the Benton Franklin Master Gardeners, and booths offering valuable community resources and services.

The 2025 Back to School Bash is co-hosted by:

• Tri-Cities Lutheran Community Services Northwest (LCSNW)

• Tri-Cities Diversity and Inclusion Council

• HAPO Community Credit Union

• Sozo Church

Special thanks to dozens of local organizations, businesses, and volunteers who work together to make this event possible for families.

