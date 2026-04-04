After 45 years of service to his community, Franklin County Sheriff J.D. Raymond has announced he is retiring.

The Sheriff Shared the News in a Public Letter on Social Media on Friday

Raymond's career began when he was 21, as a patrol officer in Pasco. He eventually attained the rank of Captain with the Pasco Police Department. Raymond also occasionally served as interim Police Chief in his decades of service in Pasco.

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Raymond's Long Term Goal Was to Be Elected Sheriff of Franklin County

Franklin County Sheriff's Office via Facebook Franklin County Sheriff's Office via Facebook loading...

Raymond mentioned his pride in assisting with developing training platforms, and community policing initiatives to enhance safety for the public and Deputies. Reflecting on his final days in his current position:

I am now drawing close to the conclusion of my third and final term. I was elected to bring reform to the Sheriff’s Office and Jail, and over the last twelve years, our team has achieved significant success. We implemented 21st-century policing models, resulting in the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office becoming a dual-accredited agency—a distinction held by both the jail and the sheriff’s office.

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Raymond will serve out his final term, with his last day concluding on December 31st, 2026. Raymond's favorite role in his career was serving as a uniformed Sergeant on the streets of Pasco. He added:

It showed me that there are far more good people in this world than bad, and that honest communication is the key to successful public service.

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