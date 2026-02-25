Canva Canva loading...

It's great news for local food and beverage business owners!

If you'd like to showcase your business, especially within the area of Richland, this opportunity is for you.

City of Richland Is Accepting Applications for Food and Beverage and concessionaires

Businesses who are interested, need to know the season runs from April 1st through October 31st.

Vendors play an important role in enhancing the park experience for residents and visitors, and the City is seeking high-quality, reliable operators who offer services that complement the unique character and use of each park location.

The City Evaluates Applications Based on Multiple Criteria, Including:

• vendor availability

• feedback from provided references

• the type of food or beerage services provided

• and, how well these services align with City of Richland standards

Priority consideration will be given to applications received by 5 pm on Thursday, March 5th. Applications will be accepted until 5 pm, Thursday, March 19th.

Prospective vendors are encouraged to carefully review available vending locations before applying.

Concessionaire Park Locations Include the Following:

• Howard Amon Park

• Badger Mountain Community Park

• John Dam Plaza

• Columbia Point Marina Park

• Columbia Playfield

• Horn Rapids Athletic Complex

Other locations will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

For more information, applications, requirements, and additional details, visit the City of Richland Parks and Public Facilities website.

