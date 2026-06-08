If this one doesn't take the cake, I don't now what does. When I saw the post of our sheriff saving a fawn from traffic, I knew the story had to be shared. My heart is full today.

Benton County Sheriff Mike Clark and Citizens Saved a Fawn

Benton County, WA Sheriff's Office via Facebook Benton County, WA Sheriff's Office via Facebook loading...

It's not typically something that happens often, but in this case, our sheriff and some kind hearted community members knew what had to be done.

It all happened earlier today on Highway 240 along Columbia Park, when the sheriff saw danger.

He Spotted a Baby Deer Fawn Separated From Her Mama and Sibling

The mother and another fawn were safe on one side of the fence, while the other baby was struggling and stranded on the highway side of the fence.

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The Baby Fawn Was in Immediate Danger of Being Hit By Oncoming Traffic

Sheriff Clark immediately pulled over to protect the fawn. Deputy Ortega quickly arrived on scene to assist, and together they worked hard to keep the frightened animal from darting into the busy roadway.

Soon, Other Citizens Joined the Community Rescue of the Baby Deer

Benton County, WA Sheriff's Office via Facebook Benton County, WA Sheriff's Office via Facebook loading...

A helpful passerby provided a blanket for the sheriff to wrap around the scared fawn. Sheriff Clark and Deputy Ortega were able to lift the fawn over the fence. She was then able to reunite with her anxious mama and sibling.

We want to extend a massive thank you to Deputy Ortega, as well as community members Alexandria and Lisa Goforth for their quick actions and invaluable help!

Well done, everyone!

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