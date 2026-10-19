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Local fashion, community, and heart are coming together in one afternoon to support children in Tri-Cities.

The Three Rivers Guild is hosting its Fall Into Fashion Show Charity Fundraiser on November 7th.

All Proceeds From the "Fall Into Fashion Show Benefit Stay Local

The event, benefitting Seattle Children's Tri-Cities Clinic, takes place from 12 pm to 3 pm at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick. Doors open at 11:30 am, featuring local boutiques, a plated lunch, silent auction, games, and live entertainment.

"This event is really about our community coming together for our children," said Cara Linde of the Three Rivers Guild. "We get to enjoy an afternoon of fashion, food, and entertainment, but at the heart of it is something much more important-helping ensure that children in our region have access to the specialized care they need, closer to home."

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Bringing Specialized Pediatric Care to Tri-Cities

Seattle Children's mission is to provide hope, care, and cures to help every child live the most fulfilling life possible. And through the Tri-Cities Clinic, the mission is alive, providing specialty care in more than 15 medical specialties, allowing families to access care from Seattle Children's providers without having to make a trip to Seattle.

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Tickets for The Fall Into Fashion Charity Fundraiser for Seattle Children's Hospital can be purchased here.

For more information, contact Cara Linde, Three Rivers Guild at 509-460-8368, or email at: 3riversguildsch@gmail.com

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