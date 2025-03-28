Let's face it: Dealing with used gasoline, motor oil, or other toxic substances isn't anyone's idea of a good time. In Eastern Washington, the temptation to dig a hole and bury it—"out of sight, out of mind"—can be strong.

But that convenience comes at a steep price that we all ultimately pay. Ignoring the long-term consequences of improper disposal creates a cascade of environmental nightmares.

Why Proper Disposal Matters, Even When It's a Hassle

Think of it this way: what seems like a small act of convenience can lead to significant contamination.

When you pour these substances onto the ground, you're not just getting rid of them; you're introducing toxins directly into our soil and groundwater.

This can pollute drinking water sources, harming both humans and wildlife. Burying these substances doesn't make them disappear; they seep into the earth and can contaminate the soil for years.

Putting these materials in your regular garbage is equally problematic.

They can leak during transport, contaminating landfills and potentially seeping into surrounding environments. Additionally, these chemicals can cause fires and explosions in garbage trucks or landfills.

The result? Contaminated ecosystems, damaged wildlife habitats, and potential health risks for our communities.

We are talking about long-term contamination of the water table that can affect farms and homes for generations.

The good news is that there are easy, responsible ways to dispose of these materials. Local household hazardous waste facilities and recycling centers are designed to handle these substances safely.

A quick online search for your county's resources will provide the information you need. Yes, it requires a little effort, but the long-term benefits for our environment—and our own well-being—are undeniable.

Call or Email facilities to check before arriving:

Horne Rapids Landfill: 3102 Twin Bridges Richland, WA

Benton City Recycling Center: 7th St. on Dinah Lane.

Pasco Landfill and Recycling: Kahlotus Road and Hwy 12. Pasco, WA

