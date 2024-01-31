It’s hard to imagine eastern Washington as a tropical paradise with a warm and wet subtropical climate, but that’s how it looked about fifteen million years ago. And, during that time, the Pacific Ocean spilled between the Cascade Mountains into eastern Washington creating a massive and very deep body of water. The deepest point was over 2 miles deep near what we now know as Othello, Washington. Gradually, over millions and millions of years, the waters were forced out by enormous lava flows followed by catastrophic flooding.

What are the Drumheller Channels?

Photo: WGS/DNR/Dan Coe Photo: WGS/DNR/Dan Coe loading...

Drumheller Channels are a geological wonder formed by Earth’s violent history during the last ice age. When it was all over, Mother Nature left us Drumheller Channels in the middle of Washington. The channels were named after a farming family who offered geologist J. Harlen Bretz a place to stay while he studied and explored the area.

WGS/DNR/Dan Coe WGS/DNR/Dan Coe loading...

Drumheller Channels National Natural Landmark was designated in 1986 and today, visitors can hike and explore the channels and get an awe-inspiring look into the region's turbulent past. From potholes, basalt cliffs, and steep canyons, the area will not disappoint those who love geology and the great outdoors. And, it’s just a short drive from any eastern Washington town.

How do I get to the Drumheller Trail?

Screenshot Google Maps Screenshot Google Maps loading...

There are several ways to get to Drumheller Channels and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources has a map, general driving directions, and official landmark access information at their site.