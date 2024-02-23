The next time you make a trip to the northern Oregon coast you’ll want to add a stop in Rockaway Beach to see the state’s largest western red cedar known by locals as, “the Big Cedar” or “the Big Tree”.

How old is the Big Cedar Tree in Rockaway Beach?

The age of the tree is estimated to be 900 to 1200 years old. And, at 154 feet high with a 50-foot circumference, it has withstood every major event Mother Nature has thrown at it - high winds, a Cascadia earthquake and tsunami, fire, and tides.

It’s rooted deeply into the damp coastal dirt about a mile down the Big Tree Trail in Rockaway Beach. There it stands surrounded by the lush greenery only found on the Pacific Northwest coastline and it can be viewed from a recently built wood platform.

Where is the Rockaway Beach Big Tree Trailhead?

The trail, just off Highway 101, is an easy hike and is a little over a mile long. It has picnic areas and benches which is perfect for a family outing, and you can include your dog if it is on a leash.

Don’t miss the opportunity to see one of Nature’s wonders. The Big Tree has been captivating generations of visitors and with the help of preservation organizations, it will hopefully continue for hundreds of more years. The YouTube Channel: Adventures with Holly & Bryan captured a great video of the trail and Big Tree.

