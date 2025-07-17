Check your fridge for possible recalled chicken apple sausage.

Over 20,000 pounds of Kayem Foods Inc. ready-to-eat chicken sausage products may be contaminated with pieces of plastic.

According to a statement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the following product is subject to recall [view labels]:

• 11-oz. vacuum-packed packages containing four pieces of “ALL NATURAL al fresco CHICKEN SAUSAGE SWEET APPLE with Vermont made syrup” with lot code “179” and “USE/FRZ BY” date “OCT 01 2025” printed on the back package label.

• The affected products are labeled with the establishment number "P-7839" iside the USDA mark of inspection.

• The fully-cooked chicken sausage was produced on June 28, 2025.

• The items were shipped to locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after 3 consumers reported white pieces of plastic were found in the chicken sausage products.

There have NOT been any reported injuries due to consumption of these products. However, anyone concerned about an injury should contact a healthcare provider.

If You Purchased This Recalled Chicken Sausage:

Do NOT consume the it. The product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

If you have questions about this recall, contact Joellen West, Customer Service Manager, Kayem Foods Inc, at 617-889-1600 ext. 247 or email: jwest@kayem.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

