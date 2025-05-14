Unlimited hydroplane racing has been the premier event in the Tri-Cities for nearly six decades. The first race, dubbed the Atomic Cup, was held on the Columbia River on July 24, 1966. Bill Brow, driver of the Miss Budweiser, won the event and sparked a tradition for Tri-Cities that has continued ever since. Except for 2020 (COVID), the race has been held each year.

Who has the most victories at the Columbia Cup Hydroplane race in Tri-Cities?

The 2.5-mile oval course is known as the fastest on the circuit. Dave Villwock has had the most wins at the Tri-Cities event, driving for PICO American Dream, Miss Budweiser, and Miss E-Lam Plus. Chip Hanauer has seven wins, and the late Bill Muncey, once described as the greatest hydroplane racer in history, had five wins (in Tri-Cities) before he was killed during the final heat of the World Championship in Mexico on October 18, 1981. He died from injuries after his boat blew over.

What can I expect at this year’s STCU Over-the-River-Air-Show and Apollo Gold Cup?

Like every year, the last full weekend of July in the TRI heats up with the world’s fastest boats and the world’s fastest planes, and 2025 is going to be special. Mark your calendar and get your tickets for July 25 – 27. There will be plenty of action on the river with the Unlimited boats and the Stock Hydroplanes (S Class). Also, this year, the roar of a military jet returns with the USAF F-16 Viper doing low-altitude maneuvers up and down the shores! Get the full schedule at the Water Follies site.

2025 Unlimited Hydroplane Testing Begins This Weekend in Tri-Cities

The cool thing about the unlimited spring testing weekend is that it’s free! Well, minus a $5 parking fee, which is a minimal charge considering all the action in the pits, on the river, and in the park. Testing on Saturday won’t just include the unlimited class, there will be other classes testing as well, all making noise on the river beginning at 8:00 am on Saturday, May 17, 2025. Come hungry and get some food from the vendors, and bring the kids for the Family Fun Zone beginning at 11:00 am. The day of testing wraps up with a live band, Queens Gate, taking the stage at 6:15 pm.

The river will be closed early Saturday between the Blue Bridge and the Wade Park boat launch during all testing.

