URGENT: 7-Million Pounds of Deli Meat Recalled: Are Washingtonians Safe?

The Boar's Head Company recall has expanded to 7-million pounds of deli meat products that may contain listeria. The original recall occurred on July 26th. Two deaths were reported.

According to the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the recall expansion includes 71 food items produced between May 10, 2024, and July 29, 2024, by both Boar's Head and Old Country brands.

The recalled items include meat intended for slicing at retail delis.

Some packaged meat and poultry products intendd to be sold at retail locations are also included in the recall. The products shipped to retailers show establishment numbers “EST. 12612” or “P-12612” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the product labels.

The products have "sell by" dates ranging from 29-JUL-2024 through 17-OCT-24. You can view the full prouct list here.

Consumers Who Have Any Recalled Boar's Head Products in Their Refrigerators:

• Should throw the recalled product(s) away or

• Return the recalled product(s) to the place of purchase

Consumers who have purchased these products are also urged to clean refrigerators thoroughly to prevent the risk of cross-contamination.

What is Listeriosis?

Listeriosis is a serious infection usually caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. An estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die. The infection is most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems.

