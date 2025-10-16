Benton County, WA Sheriff's Office via Facebook Benton County, WA Sheriff's Office via Facebook loading...

A Benton County Sheriff's Deputy had quite a time during an early morning traffic stop on Thursday. An EXTREMELY defiant driver ended up behind bars for several violations.

How the situation Unfolded After the Deputy Pulled the Vehicle Over

Upon making contact with the two occupants of the vehicle, the female driver was NOT cooperative, at all.

Also Read: Driver Crashes on I-5 After Drinking Nearly Three Times Legal Limit

The Deputy Noted a Very Strong Odor of Marijuana Coming from the Vehicle.

The Deputy also reported the driver refused to make eye contact with the officer. A dispatcher was able to locate the correct identifying information for the female driver, who was found to have suspended license in the 3rd degree. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office:

When deputies opened the vehicle door to arrest the driver, she attempted to shut the door and refused to comply. She continued to resist efforts to place her into custody. She was removed from the vehicle and eventually arrested. A search warrant was obtained for a blood draw on suspicion of DUI.

The Driver Was Booked Into the Benton County Jail on Multiple Charges, Including:

• Allegations of DUI

• Resisting Arrest

• Providing False Statements

• Driving With a Suspended License

Get our free mobile app

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)