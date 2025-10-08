Benton County, WA Sheriff's Office via Facebook Benton County, WA Sheriff's Office via Facebook loading...

Benton County Sheriff's Ddeputies are investigating a collision that took place on North Bunn Road in Prosser.

After investigation, it appears the vehicle was driven in a reckless manner. The driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a fence on the side of the road.

Read More: Kennewick Cracks Down on Parking Lot Drive-Through Shortcuts

The Driver Exited the Vehicle and Fled the Collision Scene.

Before Deputies arrived at the scene of the collision, the driver took off. The vehicle will be towed as evidence. A search warrant is expected to be issued to identify the driver of the vehicle.

Leaving the Scene of a Collision in Washington is a Crime.

Leaving the scene of a collision in the state of Washington is also known as a hit and run. Penalties can range from fines and jail time to prison time and license suspension. According to RCW 46.52.010:

The driver of any vehicle involved in an accident resulting only in damage to property fixed or placed upon or adjacent to any public highway shall take reasonable steps to locate and notify the owner or person in charge of such property of such fact and of the name and address of the operator and owner of the vehicle striking such property, or shall leave in a conspicuous place upon the property struck a written notice, giving the name and address of the operator and of the owner of the vehicle so striking the property, and such person shall further make report of such accident as in the case of other accidents upon the public highways of this state.

Get our free mobile app

A hit and run involving property damage is a gross misdemeanor, which could lead to a year in jail and fines up to $5,000.

Here Is How To Blur Your Home On Google Street View