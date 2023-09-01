At $70 Million, It’s One of Washington’s Most Expensive Homes [PHOTOS]
Hunts Point on the banks of Lake Washington is one of the most coveted waterfront communities in Washington, if not the entire world. This 17,599 square-foot estate sits in the heart of the community and comes with 4.3 acres and over 300 feet of Lake Washington shoreline.
The dock at the shoreline can accommodate a yacht over 150 feet, other boats, a seaplane, and a fleet of jet skis. It’s a recreationalist’s dreamland!
This sandstone mansion with 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms has every amenity you can think of – a pool, tennis court, access is watersports, a grand lawn, garden, home gym, sauna, cabana/gazebo, a dog run, guest waterfront cottage, high-tech security, and lush grounds. It’s listed by Anna F. Riley, Windermere Real Estate/East, and Tere Foster, COMPASS. The asking price is $70 million. The address is undisclosed but you can take a tour below.