Need a quick fun getaway? Alki Beach is closer than you think. And the vibe will make you think you're in a whole other state.

Just 3 1/2 hours from Tri-Cities, and you could have your toes in the sand and smell the salt air and food cooking from the sidewalk cafes.

Grab a scoop of fresh hand hand-scooped real Ice cream as you walk the beach.

Surprisingly, the beaches are often scarce of people, and the shops are always cool to walk through.

Rent bikes or bring your own, or just take a walk and smell the sea breeze as you enjoy a fantastic view of Puget Sound, the Olympic Mountains, and Seattle's unique skyline.

I used to live on California Avenue, and I loved the stroll down the avenue that ended at the beach.

There is something uniquely different in West Seattle that sets it apart from the hustle and bustle of downtown.

Alki Park Beach is equipped with restrooms, fire pits, art installations, grills, picnic tables, and even a bathhouse. ( I know...what the heck?)

Alki Beach Park is located in the West Seattle neighborhood, stretching from 64th Place SW to Duwamish Head on Elliott Bay.

One of my favorite places to eat in West Seattle is Salty's. My favorite table is right across from the center of the beautiful, glowing Seattle Skyline. It's a special table, but you can reserve it if you call ahead.

The food is amazing at Salty's, and during the week, they often have some live music.

It's been a while since I've been back, but just writing about it makes me want to jump in my car and head over the mountains to Alki Beach.

The Weather is much cooler on the Puget Sound.

When it heats up in the Tri-Cities, sometimes a weekend getaway is what you need and Alki Beach is just a short drive away to enjoy!

30 of the Free Highest-Rated Attractions in WA State

CHEERS: These Are the Highest-Rated Beers in Washington Want to know where to find the best brew near you? Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated beers in Washington using data from BeerAdvocate. Gallery Credit: Stacker