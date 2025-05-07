After Days Of Uncertainty, Iowa Woman’s Remains Found In Oregon

Police in Harney County have confirmed that they discovered the remains of a Shenandoah, Iowa woman. Officials have confirmed that they have found Kaylee Birt. She went missing in eastern Oregon on April 4th.

Police Found the Remains of a Woman Who Went Missing From Eastern Oregon.

Birt was last seen leaving The Fields Store in southern Oregon. Her vehicle was found in a remote part of Harney County.

According to the Harney County Sheriff's Department:

We have confirmed that the remains discovered by volunteer searchers earlier today have been positively identified as belonging to Kaylee Birt, who had been missing since April 4, 2025. The family has been notified.



We would like to express our deep appreciation to the dedicated volunteers who worked tirelessly to find Kaylee.



Our thoughts are with her family and friends during this difficult time.

If you have any infomation, or know of ANY developments, please call 541-573-6156.

