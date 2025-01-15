FDA Bans Red Dye No. 3 from Foods: A Colorful Goodbye to a Nostalgic Hue

In one of the biggest blows to artificial additives used in foods and food products sold within the U.S., the Food and Drug Administration banned Red 3, a synthetic food dye, due to cancer concerns. This is almost 35 years after it had been barred from cosmetics—a period when increasing health concerns had triggered appeals from consumer advocates and lawmakers alike.

Health Risks of Red 3

The FDA acted upon findings that high doses of Red 3 resulted in the development of cancer in male laboratory rats. While the research did not show evidence of cancer directly linked to humans, the agency has decided to err on the side of caution regarding the Delaney Clause—a law which compels withdrawal of any food additive known to induce cancer either in animals or human beings. Red 3, also known as erythrosine, has been used for a long time in foods, dietary supplements, and even oral medicines like cough syrups.

In 1990, the FDA banned the dye from cosmetics and externally applied drugs but allowed its continued use in food products. When the ban occurred, regulators said that the mechanism through which the dye produced cancer in rats did not apply to humans. However, public health advocates and concerned parents have petitioned for this change for years, particularly as children consume it at a higher rate.

Timeline for Change

Food manufacturers will have until January 2027 to eliminate Red 3 from their products, while companies manufacturing ingested medicines will have until January 2028. Even imported foods will be barred from containing Red 3, meaning that the colorant will no longer be part of the American food landscape.

Nostalgic Farewell: Foods that Popped with Red 3

For many, Red 3 was part of those magical treats in childhood. Think of those candies, so vibrantly red. From those Maraschino cherries topping ice cream sundaes in their red ink color to the brightly colored frosting of snack cakes, it was Red 3 behind so many of these colorful food memories.

Nostalgic candy lovers remember the bright red twists of licorice, gummy worms, and jawbreakers—all of which got their eye-catching color courtesy of Red 3. Even classic Necco Wafers and some brands of red popsicles owed their signature look to this synthetic dye. For many, these treats were a fun part of childhood indulgence.

Alternatives and Global Considerations

While countries like the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand have banned Red 3 (except in specific cases like certain cherries), the U.S. has been slower to follow suit. Already, manufacturers are replacing the dye with natural alternatives, including beet juice, carmine (a red dye made from insects), and pigments from foods like purple sweet potatoes and red cabbage. These alternatives bring in vibrant hues without the cancer risk associated with synthetic Red 3.

Controversy and Opposition

In spite of this, the International Association of Color Manufacturers has supported Red 3, stating it is safe when consumed in amounts considered typical. They argue that studies from worldwide health organizations like WHO and the United Nations have cleared Red 3 of negligence in food consumption. The debate on its safety in food products is still ongoing, as many manufacturers and other experts question the decision made by the FDA.

Food manufacturers have started reformulating their products, but it is not yet certain whether the FDA's ruling will be appealed to the courts. Without actual proof that Red 3 causes cancer in humans, the agency's action is at least a move in the direction of caution and a reevaluation of the chemicals we consume every day.

A Colorful Future

While Red 3 might have been part of many people's food memories, its removal from food products means the end of an era for many of our favorite nostalgic treats. To those who will miss the "classic" look of their favorite treats like myself, it's a bittersweet goodbye. But with a healthier, safer future ahead, the move to eliminate Red 3 from food products reflects a growing awareness of the potential risks hidden in the colorful world of food additives. While nostalgic for many, the decision of the FDA marks a new turn toward a balance of safety with flavor, and maybe just a little less red, in the industry.