New Bill To Address Washington State Gun Violence Problem

Gun violence has been a hot topic in Washington state for years. Solutions to the problem vary, and it usually depends on how you view guns as to your preferred solution. The most recent data from the CDC regarding gun violence in Washington State is from 2022. 1,022 gun related deaths were documented that year, up 11% from 2021.

Canva Canva loading...

That's just deaths, not a full accounting of gun violence incidents. The State Department of health created a heat map charting incidents of gun violence in the state between 2018-2022. You can see the largest concentration is in the Puget Sound area, specifically the west sides of Snohomish, King, and Pierce Counties.

attachment-map Washington State Department of Health loading...

There are many who believe that guns need to be removed in order to curb the violence issue. The problem with that approach is that criminals don't obey laws. If a criminal plans to use a gun to commit a crime, they aren't standing in line at Sportsman's Warehouse to go through a background check. Gun laws make it more difficult for law abiding citizens to obtain guns, not criminals.

Get our free mobile app

The other approach is to enhance the penalties for those who commit violent crimes with a gun. Washington State lawmakers have actually reduced deadly weapon enhancements on certain crimes like drive-by shootings and possessing a stolen firearm. A bill introduced by Rep. Sam Low (R-Lake Stevens) would address these issues head on.

The Washington State House of Representatives convenes for floor debate, Jan. 26, 2023. Rep. Sam Low (Washington State House Republicans) loading...

It Would Increase Penalties For Illegally Possessing A Gun

House Bill 1139, which had input from law enforcement and public safety leaders in Snohomish County, would significantly change existing law. It would reclassify unlawful possession of a firearm in the first degree as a violent offense, increase sentencing penalties for offenders, and mandate jail time for violations.

When asked about any 2nd Amendment concerns, Low said:

"This bill is not about gun control, nor is it anti-Second Amendment. Our goal with this legislation is to better protect our communities by ensuring firearms stay out of the hands of dangerous individuals who are already barred from owning them.

The bill had it's first reading, and was referred to the Community Safety Committee, earlier this week.