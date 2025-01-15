Drive-By Shooting in South Park Injures Two Young Men

Seattle, WA — A drive-by shooting early Tuesday morning in Seattle's South Park neighborhood sent two young men to the hospital with gunshot wounds. It happened just after 6 a.m. on January 14, 2025 at the intersection of 12th Avenue South and South Donovan Street.

Victims in Stable Condition

The police said two persons-a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy- were found to have gunshot wounds in their legs. A 19-year-old female accompanying the two men during the incident was not hurt. All three had been transported to the Harborview Medical Center and reportedly are in stable condition.

Details of the Shooting

The victims were walking just south of Donovan Street when shots were fired from a passing vehicle. Over 20 9mm shell casings were found at the scene by responding officers.

Get our free mobile app

Suspects on the Loose

The suspect(s) fled the scene, and no arrests have been made in the shooting. The police are still searching for the suspects involved.

The 12 Deadliest Serial Killers in Washington State's Bloody History Every state is known for something. Florida has swamps and beautiful weather, Iowa has wrestling and corn, New York has Manhattan and Brooklyn-style pizza, Maryland has crabcakes. Washington has apples, wine, IPAs, and serial killers. This article is not meant to glorify these evil people in any way, just shed some light on a bizarre Washington truth. From Bundy to the Green River Killer, these are twelve of the deadliest killers in Washington state history. Gallery Credit: Pete Christensen