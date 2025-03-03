Gun control showdown: WA House Democrats advance ‘permit-to-purchase’ mandate

(The Center Square) – Washington state lawmakers advanced a bill Thursday requiring a “permit-to-purchase” to buy and possess firearms.

The Appropriations Committee approved House Bill 1163 on Thursday, setting the stage for the Rules Committee to schedule a floor debate before sending it to the Senate for consideration. If approved, Washington would join several states mandating the permit system.

Former Gov. Jay Inslee asked his party to pass the legislation years ago, but attempts in 2023 ended with Democrats removing the “permit-to-purchase language.” Instead, the Legislature passed a bill requiring mandatory background checks, waiting periods and safety training.

“This bill proposes a permit-to-purchase system for firearms that requires background checks and some safety training,” Rep. Nicole Macri, D-Seattle, said regarding HB 1163.

Building on the existing language, HB 1163 retains most of the existing requirements while adding the new permit system. If approved, the Washington State Patrol would issue a permit-to-purchase rather than dealers verifying the completion of a safety course.

According to HB 1163, the permit would be valid for five years, similar to the safety courses currently required to purchase a firearm. However, the proposal now requires live-fire training and an annual WSP review to ensure all permit holders “remain eligible to possess firearms.”

The bill also requires applicants for a concealed pistol license, or CPL, to complete live-fire training, which the existing law doesn’t mandate. If approved, WSP must submit annual reports on the number of CPLs issued, denied and revoked, stating the common reasons for denial.

According to a fiscal note, implementing HB 1163 over the next six years could cost roughly $58 million. The Legislature plans to pay for it by levying permit and fingerprint fees, which the fiscal note projects would generate slightly more than the implementation costs.

Other long-term costs include litigation challenging HB 1163, appeals and enforcement efforts.

While federal law doesn’t require a permit, Oregon, California and other states have already implemented similar policies. Rep. Matt Marshall, R-Eatonville, argued that Washington lacks the resources to implement the legislation.

“Due to the limited staff and scarcity of shooting ranges in our state, this will only exacerbate the backlog and make it nearly impossible for legal gun owners to comply,” Marshall said. “As elected officials, we’ve sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution; passing legislation that further impedes our constitutionally protected rights is irresponsible.”

According to the state constitution, "The right of the individual citizen to bear arms in defense of himself, or the state, shall not be impaired, but nothing in this section shall be construed as authorizing individuals or corporations to organize, maintain or employ an armed body of men."