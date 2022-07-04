Grandview Dollar Tree Demolished by Fire Monday Morning, Police Suspect Arson

attachment-RS35192_dollar tree-scr loading...

A Dollar Tree store in Grandview went up in flames Monday at about 3 am.

Grandview Police Officers were first to arrive at the scene followed by West Benton Fire, who had just responded to a previous fire. A vehicle was seen leaving the business. Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's office were assisting the Grandview Police Department with multiple suspicious fires.

The Dollar Tree store was empty and no injuries were reported. The building has been deemed a total loss.

Anyone with information about the Dollar Tree fire is urged to contact Grandview Dispatch at 509-882-9200.

