Grand Opening Set For Microsoft Data Center Near Pangborn

Microsoft is holding a Grand Opening of its new data center near Pangborn Airport.

It’ll take place on Tuesday November 29th at the Executive Flight Building of the airport.

That location was approved this week by the Chelan Douglas Port Authority, which operates the airport.

The $409 million project at 875 Urban Industrial Way has been in the works since last year.

Microsoft also has a cloud-based data center in the works in Malaga, which could break ground as early as next year.

It'll be located on Malaga Alcoa Highway.