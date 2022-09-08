Get Ready, Washington and Oregon Walmart’s Will Go 100% Bagless

When Will Washington And Oregon Walmart's Go 100% Bagless?

I saw a posting on Facebook this morning and it got me wondering if Walmart is going bagless in the future in Washington and Oregon. It does seem like that's the case and here are some details on when that could take place.



Rumors Are Circulating That Walmart Is Going Bagless In The Future

Right now in the State of Washington, a single-use plastic or paper bag will cost you an extra 8 cents at the checkout stand. A lot of people have started bringing their own bags from home and you can purchase your own recyclable bags at the store as well.

There's been frustration as consumers adjust to the new bag requirements but when you see a posting like this on Facebook, it makes you wonder if someone is just putting flames on the fire as it calls for immediate discontinuation of single-use plastic bags in Washington and Oregon Walmarts.

The Goal Is To Cut Down On Single-Use Plastic Bags in Washington And Oregon

I decided to reach out to Walmart and ask them if there is any truth to Walmart going 100% bagless in the future and here's the information I got back:

Walmart is already transitioning from single plastic bag use in several states already.

I talked with Lauren Willis, Director of Communications for the Western U.S., and here is what she had to say:

“Walmart has been exploring alternatives to single-use carryout bags from our stores since 2021 while prioritizing our customers’ convenience and product safety, including through the Beyond the Bag Consortium. In the U.S., we have transitioned from plastic bags in Vermont, Maine, and New Jersey, and, starting early 2023, we expect to eliminate single-use carryout bags in Oregon and Washington as well—with reusable bags available for purchase at multiple prices.

For in-store and curbside delivery, we will continue to encourage our customers to bring their own bags and/or purchase reusable bags and will be switching to reusable paper bags for delivery. Walmart remains committed to identifying solutions that are scalable, convenient, and sustainable.”

The above photo of an immediate NO bags policy seems to be incorrect. Walmart will go 100% bagless in the future but it looks like 2023 will be the soonest that policy takes effect for Washington and Oregon.

If you were worried that it would be an immediate change, the good news is that you still have plenty of time to buy your own reusable bags to use at Walmart in the future.