Best Fast-Food Burger Coming To Washington

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Brings Nostalgia and Flavor to Seattle

Exciting news for fans of good cheeseburgers and vintage vibes! Seattle will soon be home to, in my opinion, one of the best fast-food burger chains: Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. If you’re not familiar, I’m not surprised, as this will be their first time expanding to the PNW. Allow me to enlighten you. It’s the perfect smash burger with anything you want on it, placed on the best-toasted butter bun you’ve ever had (for a fast-food spot, that is).

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers / Getty / Canva loading... Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

The best part about Freddy’s isn’t just the burgers, the hot dogs, or even the vintage diner vibe. No, the best part is the chocolate-frozen custard. Man, how I’ve missed their custard! The chocolate is so rich, you have to cut it with vanilla. I’m serious—it’s so much chocolate, and it’s amazing!

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, a beloved American chain rooted in nostalgia and quality, is making its debut in Seattle, marking the brand’s first venture into Washington state. Founded in 2002 in Wichita, Kansas, by brothers Bill and Randy Simon alongside Scott Redler, Freddy’s quickly became a sensation. Inspired by their father, Freddy Simon—a World War II veteran and Purple Heart recipient—the founders created a dining experience that harkened back to the 1940s and 1950s, with classic steakburgers and rich, creamy frozen custard as its signature offerings.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers / Getty / Canva loading... Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

From Humble Beginnings to Rapid Growth

When the first Freddy’s opened its doors, the founders imagined a single restaurant, serving local customers with high-quality, cooked-to-order steakburgers, shoestring fries, and frozen custard. However, the overwhelming demand soon propelled Freddy’s into rapid expansion. By 2004, the chain opened its first franchise location, and over the next two decades, the Freddy’s name spread across 36 states, amassing over 500 locations.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers / Getty / Canva loading... Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Seattle Welcomes Freddy’s

Seattle is now the newest city to experience Freddy’s, thanks to a 10-unit franchise deal with Puget Sound Bites, Inc., led by franchisees Imrit Chattrath and Jasdeep Singh.

Chattrath and Singh are excited to introduce the Pacific Northwest to Freddy’s signature menu, which includes made-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, and freshly churned frozen custard. Chattrath notes that Freddy’s values of family, quality, and community drew them to invest in the franchise, believing the Seattle market will embrace the experience wholeheartedly.

Get our free mobile app

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers / Getty / Canva loading... Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

A Recipe for Success

The Freddy’s brand has garnered significant industry recognition over the years, ranked #23 on Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers + Shakers and #67 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. The company’s growth shows no signs of slowing down, as it continues to emphasize quality ingredients, excellent service, and family-friendly dining environments.

With its first Seattle location, Freddy’s aims to introduce the region to its famous, nostalgic flavors. As the brand continues its expansion into new states and even Canada, Freddy’s Seattle residents can look forward to enjoying a taste of classic Americana, served up with a side of nostalgia, at Freddy’s soon!