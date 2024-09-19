Suspected Child Rapist Arrested By Kennewick Police

Crimes against children hits the most basic emotions we have. They evoke anger that the act was committed, concern about the well being of the victim, and fear that another child could be victimized if the suspect isn't caught.

KPD facebook KPD facebook loading...

Kennewick Police were searching for a man suspected of attempted child rape in the first degree and child molestation in the first degree. They asked the public to help in the search via their Facebook page. They also reminded the community that anyone helping the suspect hide from authorities could be arrested and charged with crimes as well.

Police revealed they had contact with the suspect, but at that time he was refusing the invitation to turn himself in. Roughly an hour after the initial post, KPD let the public know that the suspect, 30 year-old Daniel Leroy Percifield, eventually agreed to turn himself in to Police.

Get our free mobile app

Benton County Jail Corrections Benton County Jail Corrections loading...

Percifield is being held in the Benton County Jail on $100,000 bail. He is facing two counts of attempted rape of a child in the first degree and one count of child molestation in the first degree. Both crimes are Class A felonies and each carry a maximum sentence of life in prison and/or a fine of $50,000.

As recently as last month, Percifield's name has been on the docket in Benton County Superior Court as Civil Protection Orders have been filed against him by the woman with whom he shares a young child. The Court ordered the reissuing of Temporary Protection order in August and again last week.

A Domestic Violence CPO/Order of Protection was also issued against Percifield last week as well. A Public Information Officer (PIO) with KPD told me the orders involved are a separate case and there are no charges pending for violating them.